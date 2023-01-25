ED. NOTE: The Upper Township Board of Education, at its Jan. 23 meeting, which was held after the below piece was written, offered the board’s first explanation of the agreement, which can be found here. What is still unclear is why so much of the agreement with former Superintendent Vincent Palmieri Jr. was redacted from a copy distributed to the Herald in response to an Open Public Records Act request or why the board didn’t try to explain things to the public sooner.
Upper School Officials Are Public Servants … They Should Behave Accordingly
