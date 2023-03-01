My cousin’s daughter was just diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. She is in her 40s. The cancer is so aggressive that the surgeon will not attempt surgery until after she goes through chemotherapy.
This same family lost a daughter and sister years ago to childhood leukemia after an extensive period of treatment. The father, mother, and this daughter remember all of it – the hospital visits and the long, slow fading of her sister’s young life. When all of this is on their minds, how can I comfort the father, mother, or daughter?
I will admit I cannot comfort those grieving such a terrifying loss of health, peace, and security. Only God can truly comfort anyone facing these puzzling issues.
There have been many books addressing illnesses and loss from the view of our Christian faith. Those may be of some comfort just by acknowledging the fact that others have been where she is now, but I am not sending her a book. What I did, instead, was send her a card promising to keep her in prayer daily as long as she is facing this diagnosis and until it is resolved.
As Christians, we know that illnesses do not always end with restored health. Some of God’s children die far too young to our way of thinking, but trusting in God’s timing is so very helpful.
I pray for comfort, wisdom and peace for Kirsten, her husband, and children and, of course, her father and mother. Thankfully, the entire family trusts in Jesus. They may be questioning God about what is going on right now, but they know that the Father holds them all in His hands with His care and infinite love.
My comfort comes from a human perspective, so that is why I pray for God’s comfort for this family. God’s comfort is beyond our grasp as humans. His love is beyond anything we can imagine and His care for Kirsten will be perfect in every way. I believe this because I believe God’s word.
In Romans 8:28, we are given these words, “And we know that God causes all things to work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose.”
Kirsten has claimed Jesus as her savior. God is her lifeblood, and her life is in God. Although we cannot see the good that comes from this diagnosis, that may be because our vision is from such a small perspective. We see the here and now, whereas God sees from the time of creation until the time when Jesus comes again. That is a pretty huge difference.
Kirsten and her husband have raised two children. Those children will most likely be raising families of their own. We cannot know what difference this time in Kirsten’s life will make to her children or even to her great grandchildren, but we know that the effect of a life lived for Jesus is not in vain and can affect many generations to come.
Have you ever read the family tree that follows Jonathan Edwards, the great preacher of the 1700s? There are various accounts of Jonathan Edwards’ legacy, but the most modest one I found includes: One U.S. vice president, one dean of a law school, one dean of a medical school, three U.S. senators, three governors, three mayors, 13 college presidents, 30 judges, 60 doctors, 65 professors, 75 military officers, 80 public office holders, 100 lawyers, 100 clergymen, and 285 college graduates.
Jonathan Edwards died at the relatively young age of 55 and yet the generations that followed in his faith have prodigiously produced public and private servants dedicated to the living God.
We cannot see what God can. We cannot comfort as God can. His ways are very much higher than our ways, but if we trust that He loves us and knows exactly what we need every moment and what we are going through, that is great comfort indeed.
I will fulfill my promise to lift Kirsten and her family up to God each day. I will continue to ask for God’s great comfort and peace to overwhelm Kirsten with His love. I will ask Him to miraculously heal this lovely woman and strengthen her faith and that of those around her.
God will do what God does – He will love her, He will care for her and her family, He will show her in many ways His blessings to her, and He will work all things together for her good.
Our God is faithful. What a precious promise and a treasure to hold close to our hearts.
Please add Kirsten to your own prayer list for healing. God loves to hear His children pray.
ED. NOTE: Amy Patsch writes from Ocean City. Email her at writerGoodGod@gmail.com.