In his recent book, "One Thing After Another," William Barr calls Donald Trump “unfit” to be president. He details what he calls Trump’s “obnoxious personal characteristics.” He opines Trump was ultimately responsible for the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, an event he says was not an insurrection, but rather a “riot that got out of control.” He adds that Trump was full of “bluster and exaggeration,” a man easily distracted by his own self-interest.
Barr makes clear his belief that Trump lost the 2020 election, and that there was no evidence Barr’s Justice Department could find of election fraud on a scale that would have changed the election outcome. At various points, Barr calls Trump a “manic,” who could not accept the loss he suffered at the polls.
Through it all, Barr paints himself as a man who spoke truth to power. He denies the portrayal the left has hung on him as Trump’s lackey, who undermined the legitimate investigations of the former president’s behavior.
Barr sees his own actions as preventing the criminalization of politics. His final break with Trump did not come until Trump engaged in an attempt to overturn the election results.
Barr allows for spots in his book where he has praise for some of the initiatives in the Trump administration. He speaks of the renewed fights against the drug cartels that often became intertwined with Trump administration border policies. He references the antitrust challenges against Big Tech, especially the lawsuit against Google’s monopoly of search-driven advertising markets. What Barr does is demonstrate that his criticisms of Trump are personal, not ideological.
In the end, Barr calls on the Republican Party to reject a Trump effort to regain the presidency in 2024. Yet, in interviews with numerous press outlets, Barr also says he will vote for the man he calls unfit if Trump ends up the party’s nominee.
How does one sort through this book-length mess of mixed messaging? We do it by realizing what Barr is really telling us about the state of our politics.
For Barr, the real danger to the country during the Trump presidency did not come from the White House, but rather from the progressive liberals, who he says took “a wrecking ball to the country." He decries their “scornful attacks on traditional values” and the intrusive government they seek to establish.
The progressive left, Barr argues, pushed “increasingly totalitarian ideals.” The howls from the left were almost audible at Barr’s assertion that they, not Trump, represented a totalitarian threat to the country’s democracy.
Admittedly, Barr’s book is self-serving, as the genre of post-service tell-all books almost always are. Yet, for Barr to so savage the former president and then indicate he would support him at the polls if it came to a Trump renomination is one of the best indications of our zero-sum politics.
We find ourselves in a time when the natural tendency is not to criticize the ideas offered by the other side, but rather to demonize them.
We are at point where compromise with the devil is not possible, so bipartisanship becomes an empty phrase. The exaggerated attention paid to the so-called “bipartisan infrastructure bill” is proof of how little room for compromise still exists in our politics.
Voting for someone he calls unfit and a maniac, however distasteful that might be for Barr, is preferable to voting for any Democratic candidate. That judgment should give us pause.
For Barr, and for many others, Trump’s greatest asset, the thing that made all the rest of his reprehensible behavior acceptable, was that he had the right enemies.
In a famous essay on Public Opinion, dating to the 1920s, columnist Walter Lippman spoke of the sometimes-enormous gap that exists between “the world outside and the pictures in our heads.” As political actors, we do not all agree on the nature of the environment we are reacting to. That makes democracy as a form of government extremely messy.
From the time of the Greeks, democracy as a structure of government has been seen as vulnerable to the passions of the moment. The founding fathers knew that the government they were creating would be sorely challenged by the size of the country and the diversity that size embraced.
Democracy only works when the people it serves commit to it. That commitment only works when we struggle to understand the picture that is in the heads of our opponents and to find common ground with it.
Power struggles of the type we have experienced in recent decades will result in moments when power is gained and used in the service of one or the other side’s agenda, but those victories are often pyrrhic.
The problems we face now are monumental. Countries capable of challenging us and doing damage to our way of life exist and are gaining strength.
The one thing Barr’s book makes clear is that Trump cannot be the one to lead us to a new politics. His character, his temperament, and his values, as Barr so clearly shows, disqualify him for the job.
Denying Trump’s fitness for office does not say that support for Republican conservatism or Democratic liberalism is wrong. Healing the political divide that so dominates our politics will not be easy, but it would be impossible with Trump.