As I sit typing at my desk, the window facing our backyard is open, the sun is shining in, and the birds roosting in the Magnolia tree are chirruping.
Despite all that is happening in the world today, sitting here with the sun and birds singing makes those troubles seem very distant.
Neil and I own a cottage built in the 40s and it has held up well over the years. The house is just high enough off the ground (three steps) that it didn’t get flooded with Sandy. For us, this is the perfect spot to live.
When we moved from Seattle, Washington, we intended to buy in Ocean City, but Neil’s transferred job was in Marlton and I needed to find work ASAP, so we settled first in Lindenwold and then moved to Haddonfield. We came to the shore every weekend to look at homes.
Not many were in our price range, and we were told that almost no one would consider U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) financing, as that might require some pre-sale work on the home. We prayed, we looked, we drove back and forth, and in the meantime, we worked our jobs.
We didn’t know enough about Ocean City to have a preference of location. Prayer and price were the dictating factors in our house hunting.
Over the years, we have found that if we let God rule our lives, then we really don’t need to fret about big decisions. We knew that when the factors of price, VA financing, and us liking the house all came together, that house would most likely be the one God choose for us. I must say He did us a tremendous favor by providing this house in this location!
We have just enough space for us to live in but not enough to allow us to acquire too much stuff! We have a lovely yard, a stand-alone garage with the guest room for our summer visitors, and we are within walking distance of downtown and the boardwalk. We are also close to the bike path and can walk to the library and senior and fitness centers.
We could not have picked this perfect location for our house because we had no idea what services we would want to be near or even where they were located, yet here we are in this great little cottage in a great location – all because God picked this house out for us.
These thoughts come to mind because Neil is out on the roof of the small lean-to that was built onto the back of the house. I am watching him on the roof through the open window. The one-story-high roof has developed a leak this past month. Neil removed some of the ceiling drywall after it got wet and now he hopes he can pinpoint where the leak originates. Ah, but getting it patched? That is another story.
We’re back to praying again and always. I pray Neil will find the leak. I also pray because Neil is walking around on the roof. He’s not a young man anymore and both knees bother him, so I ask God to watch over him – especially when walking on slightly sloping roofs!
I realize that God always knows exactly where Neil is and what he is doing but I believe God likes me to pray for Neil’s safety. Not only does this confirm my dependence on God for all things in my life but it also increases my love for Neil when I consider what could happen to him at any time and any place. I pray a lot, so Neil gets a lot of prayers!
I think about that command in the Bible to “pray without ceasing.” All day long, as we are going about our work, at the office, at the store, on our bikes, or on vacation, we are to seek God without ceasing.
When I ride my bike down the boardwalk in the morning, I am praising and glorifying God for the beauty of His creation and for Him allowing me to enjoy it. When Neil is working in his woodshop, I am praying for safety and care for him.
When I work at the Food Cupboard on the computer, I ask God before I get started to give me extra wisdom and skill to keep the system working to produce the reports and correct information that we need to go forward. All day long, I am praying without ceasing.
Personally, I have found this is a wonderful habit to develop.
Speaking to God regularly with both praise and petitions does marvelous things for my well-being. Not only does God hear me sharing my heart’s desires and love with Him all day, every day, but I receive the confirmation that He is listening and planning for me to grow and understand His ways.
This only happens when I have an open heart and am listening to God speaking. Prayer is both speaking and listening.
I would encourage all Christians to make an effort to pray without ceasing. It is amazing how our dependence on our heavenly Father becomes stronger with each prayer and each answer.
As you enjoy spring – and the start of our tourist season – may your prayer life thrive like the beautiful flowers that God provides!
ED. NOTE: Amy Patsch writes from Ocean City. Email her at writerGoodGod@gmail.com.