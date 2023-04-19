Taped on my wall in my early teens was a poster from the Peanuts series that said, “It doesn't matter what you believe just so long as you're sincere.”
When I thought back on that saying this week, I, again, marveled that Charles Shultz believed that was true, but then I had it on my wall, so obviously, at that time, so did I.
That was the general thinking in the 1960s-1970s, although I now recognize that it matters greatly what we believe.
I have wondered over the years, while maturing in my own views and convictions, if Charles Shultz ever wished he hadn’t written those words. Words are powerful and can influence us, especially the words from the mouths, or pens, of famous and powerful people.
It is hard to imagine anyone more famous or powerful than Jesus.
We are talking 2,000-plus years of fame and power and we see many quotes from Jesus everywhere. Think of the football end zone poster that shouts, “John 3:16,” guiding you to look up the chapter and verse and find, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
Yes, our words and those of others are influential – they can move mountains, but they can also dam up streams.
I am saying all of this to explain that this week, my words were, “I’m sorry.” I had to apologize to three different people because I was short with them. I have been feeling under pressure from several sides and it just bubbled up and overflowed this week. I was not a very good example of someone who writes a column about living out my faith every week.
Yes, I trust in my Father for everything, yet there are still days that my cup runneth over with ‘things’ that must be done in order to get on with life and I fall short.
This past week, one of the things that took a toll and threw me over the edge was face masks. I was in an atmosphere where masks were required and, of course, being almost deaf, I must see faces and lips to understand what is being said. The level of frustration grew with each minute and by the second hour, I had to leave or totally burst. Unfortunately, I had gotten snippy along the way to my potential bursting.
The words I said in frustration took a toll on others. My apologies might have assuaged the moment, but it did not take away the sting. All our words matter, kind and gentle or rough and mean.
James 3:11-12 tells us, “Out of the same mouth come praise and cursing. My brothers and sisters, this should not be.”
We are told this is not the way Christians should speak. I should not have to apologize for wrongfully said words because I should not say those words at all. Ouch.
Must I keep my frustrations due to my disability inside? Am I to ignore my irritation when others argue with the way I think? Am I to keep inside my impatience when I have to slow down because I walk faster than my companion?
Little things and big things cause frustrations, but I am not to keep those to myself. I am to share them with the Father so that He will soothe my frustration and related anxiety. The Father’s peace that passes all understanding can be mine if I ask for it, but I needed to stop and ask Him for it and I did not.
James also tells us, “No human being can tame the tongue. It is a restless evil, full of deadly poison.”
That is why I must go to Jesus, listen to His teachings, and follow His words.
Jesus was very clear about how I am to live my life – I am always to live for the Father’s approval, as He did.
God certainly did not approve of the tone of my voice, especially as I was speaking to His other children.
I need to always ‘walk the talk,’ as it is said. If I am a disciple and follower of Jesus, and, of course, I say I am, then I must walk as Jesus walked. He was an obedient and humble servant of His Father.
Remember how even as a young boy, Jesus said to His parents He must be about His Father’s business. Now that is my job – I must be about the Father’s business. My words and actions should match, and they should all proclaim Jesus is Lord of my life.
My week would have been immensely better if I had stepped away and had a conversation with my Father before I got snippy. You can pray for me that I learned a solid lesson this week to stop doing and start praying when those frustrations are flaring up.
Words are powerful and matter greatly and so do actions.
The words of life are Jesus’ words. Let us always live and speak them to His glory!
ED. NOTE: Amy Patsch writes from Ocean City. Email her at writerGoodGod@gmail.com.