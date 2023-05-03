Amy Patsch

Amy Patsch

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Have you ever thought of yourself as ‘the favorite?’ You know, the one Mom or Dad treated better, and you were pretty sure they loved more, too. 

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.