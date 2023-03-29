Gregory Matuson.jpeg

Gregory Matuson, CEO, Sturdy Savings Bank

A few weeks ago, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) moved Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank into receivership; both were specialized banks with very unique business models with concentrated groups of customers. 

