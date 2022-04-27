Wilkes-barre,,Pa,-,August,2,,2018:,President,Donald,Trump,With
Evan El-Amin/Shutterstock.com

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

In his recent book, "One Thing After Another," William Barr calls Donald Trump “unfit” to be president. He details what he calls Trump’s “obnoxious personal characteristics.” He opines Trump was ultimately responsible for the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, an event he says was not an insurrection, but rather a “riot that got out of control.” He adds that Trump was full of “bluster and exaggeration,” a man easily distracted by his own self-interest. 

Recommended for you

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.