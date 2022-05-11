It has been almost a year since I last wrote a column for the Herald, perhaps because I have taken on the job of SpoutOff moderator.
Daily, I read the gripes, political views, and general musings of a large group of Cape May County citizens and visitors and that leaves me little time to write. If you are a follower of this part of the Herald, then you have noticed that most of what I read are complaints. These are about a neighbor, his dog, his security light; county commissioners and raises; the president and how awful he is; the last president and how awful he was and is; high taxes; nowhere for “ordinary” people to live; nepotism, and more - much more! Many times, the complaints are about the moderator, how she is too liberal, too conservative, a bully, a sensor, and more.
With all of that ringing in my ears, it was easy to imagine how much I love to see a “happy spout” and yes, I do get some of those, also.
This is my “happy spout,” and I wanted to share it with all of you. My husband, Art, and I were in Cape May to support the East Lynne Theater Company at a fundraiser brunch at Fins. Parking was easy (early season), and we were ready to go (except when it came time to pay the parking meter). I, feeling so tech savvy, was ready to show my skills to Art in using the ParkMobile App, which is found all over Cape May. It really is easy to use, usually, but for some reason, the app was calling for my password.
I know for most of the world that passwords are a piece of cake, but for me, it is like demanding ransom for someone very dear. I would gladly give it if I could, but there are no passwords available, where they should be stored (in my head or phone),but a sad, empty box. I tried a few random numbers and letters, which I can usually rely on, but they resulted in repeated messages of reproof for not knowing something so obvious! At this point, I know it is just best to move on. However, Art had a roll of quarters in the glove box, but of course, that part of the meter was broken.
There were two young, attractive 20-something girls sitting on a bench on the promenade hearing all of this. Probably we look like their grandparents, and one, named Vanessa, said, “Let me pay with my app.” She had the look of an angel sent to rescue us from app-and-password purgatory. All we wanted to do was to put money in the meter and go to do good deeds of eating and drinking to raise money for a good cause. Repeatedly, we tried to reimburse Vanessa, but to no avail. Perhaps angels have no use for money. All she would permit would be a promise of “paying it forward” and a hearty “thank you, Vanessa!”
Now that you know I am the moderator of Spout Off, perhaps you will brighten my day with some of your “Vanessa moments” and share your “happy spouts.”
--------
From the Bible: “Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for by so doing some people have entertained angels without knowing it.” Hebrews 13:1,2