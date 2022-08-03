At a Cape May City Council meeting July 19, a representative of the city’s Taxpayers Association called on the governing body to act regarding the distribution of over $100,000 in Affordable Housing Trust Fund monies in bonuses to six city employees in 2020. Why, in August 2022, must a city taxpayers group still be pressing the city to recover funds paid out inappropriately two years ago? The first payments were made in September 2020, marking one month from now their two-year anniversary.
Taxpayers Ask for Action from Cape May City on COAH Funds
