Neil and I were wandering through one of the seasonal events held at Cold Spring Village last fall when we stopped to chat with a woodworker who had period chairs he makes on display. As we spoke, we discovered that he also teaches classes in chairmaking. Neil loves woodworking but has not yet acquired a lathe because he has not mastered that skill.
Period chairs have hand-turned legs, and since one plus one equals two, Neil is now going to class to learn how to properly use a lathe and to create his own handcrafted period chair. He learns, and I get a chair. What a lovely result for both of us.
Woodworking is art, whether you are making something practical or something of beauty. You must, to some degree, have an artist in you to create with wood. It really is a gift from God.
I think how kind it is of God that, as the grand creator who could keep this genius all to Himself, instead, He allows us to share with Him the joy of creating. Of course, God started with nothing when He created the world, and now we use the materials from His creation to make our own more simplified creations.
Personally, as an art form, I favor glass and have a few pieces that I have picked up over the years at Wheaton Village. Before I purchase anything, I really want to know who the artist is and how their mind works as they take something very plain and make it into something beautiful.
It is while I am watching someone creative speak about techniques and ideas, and end results, that I find I am listening to a love story. Is it any less a love story for the God of our creation? I don’t think so.
Paul tells the Ephesians, “For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand so that we would walk in them.”
Truly think about this. We, individually, are God’s workmanship. God isn’t like us, where we might cut a piece of wood or glass too short. His creation of each one of us is exactly perfect to His standards – His Holy standards.
His creation of us is the very start of His love story for us. If we let that sink into our hearts and souls, can we any longer complain about our hair, height, parents, or siblings? These are things that God has placed together in His perfect order and plan. Each of us should revel in the knowledge that there is a perfect plan in God’s design solely for us.
After Paul reminds us that we are God’s creation, he tells us we will be used to God’s perfection if we have accepted the saving grace of Jesus.
This love story from God rightly includes our love and devotion to His Son Jesus. Submitted, we can be used to God’s perfection but only with the help of our Savior Jesus to perform the good works God had in mind for us when we were created. How amazing is that?
If we are the hands and feet of Jesus and we walk to our neighbor’s home with a container of soup to help them through their bout with the flu, that good work was planned for us before we were made. When we believe in Jesus as our Lord and do good works in His name, the glory will go to God. It is a gift we give with praise and thanks for all that God has done for us.
What we should treasure most in life is lifting up the name of Jesus to our fellow humans and, most importantly, to those who have not yet heard the good news of His love. I pray that all our interactions with both believers and nonbelievers would be as the hands and feet of Jesus here on Earth.
Just as Neil has a branding iron that he uses to seal his name to each of his wood creations, God has done the same for us - His mark is within us.
“For since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities - his eternal power and divine nature - have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that people are without excuse.” Romans 1:20.
God, our creator, savior, and redeemer, has sealed us for Himself. Let us praise and give Him glory forever and take joy as we perform the good works He planned for us before we were.
***
Just a note: Season three of "The Chosen" is now available free on the app.
These renderings of the life of Jesus of Nazareth are very moving and based on Scripture. If you take time to enjoy the series, you may find it gives you further insight into the meanings of the words of Jesus.
ED. NOTE: Amy Patsch writes from Ocean City. Email her at writerGoodGod@gmail.com.