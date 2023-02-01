Amy Patsch

Amy Patsch

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Neil and I were wandering through one of the seasonal events held at Cold Spring Village last fall when we stopped to chat with a woodworker who had period chairs he makes on display. As we spoke, we discovered that he also teaches classes in chairmaking. Neil loves woodworking but has not yet acquired a lathe because he has not mastered that skill. 

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.