In July 2021, the Dennis Township Consolidated Land Use Board rejected a petition for a Wawa convenience store/gas station complex in the village commercial zoning area of Dennisville. On appeal, the applicant was granted full approval to proceed by the Superior Court, with the ruling calling the denial “an arbitrary, capricious, unreasonable and unlawful application of the land use powers.”

