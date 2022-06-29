CI Safe Passing Law.png

Because Cape Issues has a long-standing interest in promoting bicycling in Cape May County, we are calling to your attention a new state law designed to create safer conditions. 

It requires drivers to approach and pass vulnerable road users with due caution. Due caution means slowing down and giving the other user plenty of space when passing.  

Drivers are to follow all current no-passing, no-speeding laws and move over a lane if there’s one to move into. On a single-lane road, drivers are to allow a 4-foot safety zone when they pass. If 4 feet is not possible on a section of road, drivers are to slow to 25mph and be prepared to stop until they can pass safely without endangering those sharing the road. 

The new requirements are depicted in the accompanying graph 

