Amy Patsch Headshot.jpg

Amy Patsch

I follow some Christian news websites, as well as a few online ministries, and have noticed two things are being promoted highly to help us grow as Christians this year – prayer and Bible reading. To me, this makes perfect sense. How else will we know the Father’s will unless we are in constant communication with Him?

