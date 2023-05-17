NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

In a letter to the editor in the May 10 issue of the Herald, a reader pointed to family dysfunction as contributing to the youth mental health crisis. No doubt many of his points were valid. A strong family life experience can no doubt be a solid foundation as children grow and confront the many travails of life.  

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.