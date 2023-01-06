Hall, Art -- Use this one

Publisher Art Hall

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

The Cape May County Herald’s news pages exist to accurately cover and impartially analyze events and trends, which impact the lives of our readers.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.