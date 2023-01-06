The Cape May County Herald’s news pages exist to accurately cover and impartially analyze events and trends, which impact the lives of our readers.
We endeavor to report not only events but, where applicable, to give wider focus to the events so as to make our reporting relevant to our readers. We believe that facts are facts, not points of view. In reporting the facts, independence is essential, as we cannot sacrifice our credibility in order to avoid offending an advertiser, a political figure or others known or unknown. We recognize that truth is sometimes painful and thus doesn’t always please everyone.
Our editorial coverage exists to filter events through our philosophic and moral screen, and then to express our opinion, which is not influenced by our news coverage. The tenets that govern us are based upon our belief that a God-given moral compass must guide us all.
From the Publisher:
Above is the standard to which we expect to be held accountable. In our nation the people are sovereign, and the majority rules. It is our task to facilitate open communication within the citizenry of our community so the public can public formulate its own judgments.
While we publish our positions on the opinion pages, we invite and publish all opinions to enable you to make up your own mind on issues.
For years now, our government has been held in ever-lower esteem. Of late, this includes the public schools. Ultimately, the responsibility for this wonderful nation falls to the people, and not to government.
The collective American citizenry is patient and prudent, but we cannot allow ourselves to be complacent. We are blessed to have a national constitution crafted by wise and scholarly patriots. We must endeavor to understand its content, and ensure that our children do also, and we must speak up quickly when it is abused.
This brings us to the role of newspapers. President Thomas Jefferson emphasized the role of newspapers when discussing public opinion. He wrote, "The basis of our governments being the opinion of the people, the very first object should be to keep that right; and were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter."
He said this because he knew that the essence of a democracy exists in the will of the people, not in government. He looked to newspapers to be the means through which the people would stay informed.
To preserve and build this nation for our children and grandchildren, we must be informed. We pledge to you our fidelity, and we promise to do our part to the best of our ability.
From the Bible: Jesus said, “If you hold to my teaching, you are really my disciples. Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” From John 8