George Washington

 Everett Collection/Shutterstock.com

We annually celebrate the birth of George Washington as one of the most preeminent of our founding fathers. He was the military man who saw us through a war with the world’s greatest military power. He served as the trusted symbol who was unanimously elected president of the Constitutional Convention. He agreed to come out of retirement to become the reluctant first president, playing midwife to the new constitution’s form of government.   

