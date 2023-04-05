Isaacs, Ron

Rabbi Ron Isaacs

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

The Exodus from Egypt, following centuries of slavery, is the most significant event in the formation of the Jewish nation.  

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.