Bertram Halbruner

As I write this from my home near Woodbine, autumn is fast approaching. Each year around this time my mind wanders back to my days in school. For it was in these weeks preceding Thanksgiving that we always studied early U.S. History. It was then that I developed my love for the history of our nation. I enjoyed colonial history. Hence, my interest in the Constitution, civics, and such.

