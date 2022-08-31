HALBRUNER, BERTRAM.jpg

Bertram Halbruner

On January 22, 1973, the Supreme Court, in the case of Roe v Wade, struck down a Texas law banning abortion. The Court ruled that, the right to abortion was implicit in the right to privacy, under the 14th Amendment. The Court further cited in its ruling other rights including liberty. Thus, abortion on demand became legal throughout the nation. 

