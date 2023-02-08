Abraham Lincoln

Abraham Lincoln

 Everett Collection/Shutterstock.com

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

In 1968, the federal government, in its infinite wisdom, consolidated Lincoln’s and Washington’s birthdays into a single federal holiday known as Presidents Day. Lincoln’s birthday was never a paid federal holiday, although it was recognized and celebrated in several states. The consolidation of the separate Washington’s birthday holiday with Lincoln’s birthday allowed Americans to honor the two men, who rank as our top presidents in every poll that has dealt with such rankings. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.