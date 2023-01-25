Amy Patsch

Amy Patsch

The Ladies’ Advent Program at our church was a success and a joy. There were attendees from several local churches and even guests from another state who were in town visiting family. What a blessing it is to share in the sisterhood of believers in Jesus.

