While going about my daily tasks this past week, I ran into a person who touched my heart. To me, this person was living altogether against their potential in life. Of course, I did not verbalize this thought, but ever since that encounter, my heart has ached for that person, and I have prayed for them to meet the head of all that is possible – Jesus. 

