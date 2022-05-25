Is the world beginning to seem as if you and I are just viewing someone’s Facebook page?
I have a few friends who either call or visit fairly regularly but who seem to have no interest at all in my life. It makes me curious as to why I am on their friends’ list. When I hear from them or see them, they tell me everything they have been doing lately and then say something like, “Well, I’ve got to go now. We’ll catch up later.”
That’s it. The ‘conversation’ is over.
From these interactions, it would seem as if these friends have no interest in me because they seldom ask and only occasionally might I squeeze in a personal sentence or two. It seems that maybe I could have saved us both some time and just looked at their Facebook page.
Thankfully, I have some very dear and sweet friends who actually are interested in what I do and think, just as I am interested in what they do and think. If not for these friends, I might consider becoming a recluse!
I was thinking about this today in my prayer time. That might seem like an odd subject to talk with God about, but I discuss everything with God, including asking Him for His words to share with you. While I was in prayer about this subject, it seemed very clear to me that, of course, this is the very same way many of us approach God.
Many of us just start praying to God. We tell Him how our days have been going, what our frustrations have been, asking Him to heal our sick family and friends, and then we tell Him something to the effect of, “Well, I’ve got to go now - we’ll catch up later,” and we’re done.
Hum. So, it isn’t just me that feels some friendships seem to be one sided - most likely God is feeling the same way. Just think about it. How often do we sit and wait for a word or an answer from God?
Actually, when we are sick and get better, do we even remember to thank God after we have prayed for Him to heal us? Some of the time? Well, maybe.
God created man in the garden to be with Him. To walk and talk with Him. All of creation, the world, sun, moon, animals, even the sea, was created as a beautiful place for man to live in fellowship with God, and then we blew it. We were kicked out of the garden, and ever since our first rebellion against God, He has been reaching out to us.
Today, it appears as if much of the world has decided to ignore His outstretched hand.
Why do we want to listen to what our heavenly Father might say to us? Because in our nature, we are just all about our own selves, aren’t we? We want what we want, and that’s all there is to it, but somewhere deep inside of our souls, we seek guidance. An oft quoted maxim - there is a God-shaped hole in the human heart that only God can fill.
We need to listen for instructions, corrections, and reassurance to know God loves us. He tells us in His Holy Word that He wants always what is best for us. He has given us guidance throughout the scriptures, and they show us how very forgiving God is. We will find that the more often we read God’s word, the easier it is to recognize His voice.
God wants us to be with Him forever, but in order to live our very best lives, we must listen to Him. After all, who better than the one that created us even knows what the immense possibilities of our very best can be?
We can approach our heavenly Father in prayer, song, praise, and thanksgiving. Sometimes, I am so in awe of God and the beautiful creation He has provided for me, I just give praise and sing to Him. When I think about what beauty He provided in the resurrection of Jesus, which set me free from eternal damnation, I must pray Halleluiah! Gracious, loving, and good is our God! I also need to confess when I have fallen short. God is teaching and guiding me through His word and Jesus’ example of life here on Earth. If I fail to follow that pattern, I must say I am sorry and turn from my ways to His ways. God is always gracious when I ask for Him to help me live the life He desires for me.
The beautiful, wonderful gifts that God wants to provide to us are waiting for us if only we follow His direction. I have been blessed beyond the ability to number the many times God has given me what I needed whether it was mental agility, physical strength, monetary funds, or memory of His word at the very instant I needed it.
The next time we are in prayer or are reading His word, let us intentionally take time to wait and listen for God to speak to us. He is willing, so why don’t we start right now.
