I read an article by a teacher stating students retain subject matter better by taking breaks while learning. Not long breaks but short, focused and subject-related breaks. The article was telling how studies have shown that all students improve their retention of subjects if they hear shorter lectures interrupted by breaks that give them time to absorb what they have just been taught.
This article made me very happy, indeed, because that is exactly the way I learn best. I always thought there was something wrong about getting out of my seat and pacing around to get my thoughts settled well into my brain. It is good to know that it actually is proven to work.
When I do my Bible study using a commentary, I often read a section and then go off to do a menial task in the kitchen or elsewhere. That action makes sure I have time to think through what may be a new take on a very familiar Scripture. Sometimes, I will read or hear a verse quoted over the years and possibly I can even recite it by heart, but then a different Bible teacher will give me a perspective on that Scripture that surprises me, and I must stop then and ponder this new viewpoint.
The sources of Biblical knowledge we have available with the internet is astounding. Bible scholars are treasures to us and the information they produce sometimes seems unlimited. Adding to that, we have archeologists that are continually unearthing new evidence that verifies Biblical writings.
Of course, the very best foundation for learning God’s truth is the Holy Spirit. God teaches us through His word, and we need discernment to understand it. That discernment is brought to our minds through the Holy Spirit. We must weigh any conflicting human thoughts taught by pastors or in commentaries by asking God to give us wisdom. Wisdom and discernment for myself are my constant requests of God.
There are some Scriptural and theological teachings I will never comprehend completely until I am home with the Father. Then, if it matters, I am sure He will let me know what I missed. As long as the basics of my faith are true – my trust in Jesus as my Savior and trusting in His resurrection - I believe God will enlighten me on other Scriptures as I need them.
That being said, I need to be reading God’s word every day. I won’t get a wild shot of understanding on a Scripture which I haven’t read. God will bless me in my understanding as I am reading His word and praying to comprehend further the full body of the Scriptures.
I would encourage everyone to attend a Bible-centered church.
I love to sing, and am a prayer warrior, and I believe both are essential to worship, but if I don’t know God’s words or recognize His voice, I will be helpless to keep from getting caught up in the sins of the world.
When we know the words of the Bible and how they relate to our everyday lives, we are learning God’s will. God wants the very best for us. He wants to fellowship with us now and in heaven. After all, He is the one who thought up that lovely form of relationship!
If we are serious about our faith, we need to know what God is seeking from us and that can only be found in His word. We will not comprehend how to get through the trials of life, loss, death, hardships, job losses, sickness, etc., if we don’t clearly understand how God teaches us to respond. We respond in faith, knowing that God has our best interests at heart.
He leads us, guides us, and even pushes us to grow closer to Him, and we can only have a clear vision of this by knowing our God and His character.
The Bible is a huge book. We are not expected to memorize it to understand it. We need to get the basics of the Bible sunk down in our heads and hearts so that when we desperately need the assurance that God is with us, we know with every fiber of our being that it is true.
God is amazingly kind. Man could never have dreamed up leaving a wonderful book like the Bible, thousands of years old, to guide us through our daily lives, to assure us of faith, and to give us insight in what is yet to come.
If we want to strengthen our faith and understanding of God, studying the Bible is the sure way to increasing our wisdom.
