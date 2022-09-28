ICONA Cape May Rendering.jpg

A watercolor rendering of ICONA Resorts’ proposed luxury hotel on Beach Avenue. Eustace Mita, CEO of ICONA Resorts, is seeking a redevelopment zone designation for the construction.

ICONA CEO Eustace Mita recently presented an elaborate plan for a resort hotel complex in Cape May City. The seven-story structure designed in the style of a turn-of-the-20th-century grand hotel is estimated to require a $150 million investment that may take up to a decade to begin paying for itself. 

