Martin Luther King, Jr. had a far-reaching impact on American life in his thirty-nine short years of life. In his struggle for racial justice, King became a symbol of Gandhian nonviolence and a vision of an integrated, unified America where the color of a person’s skin was less meaningful than “the content of their character.” Nothing expressed King’s vision, nor the power of his rhetoric, better than his famous ‘I Have a Dream” speech delivered in front of the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 1963.
Review & Opinion
'I Have a Dream'
Remembering the Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Herald Staff
Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Detention Hearing for Marmora Man Charged in Fatal Hit-and-run Postponed
- Potential Locations for Lower Township Cannabis Sales Set
- Indictments Filed Jan. 3
- Margaret Mace Superintendent: Bullying Accusation 'Unsubstantiated'
- Cape May Point Hawk Currently Wintering in Cuba
- Stone Harbor Reorganizes; Mayor: ‘Tough Issues Ahead’
- 3 Sworn, Baldwin Selected Deputy Mayor in Cape May
- Crest Appoints New Committee Members at Reorganization
- Crest Ordinances Amend Land Development, Beach Box Fee
- Mysterious UT Cow Captured, Shipped Out of County
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Avalon - What a day!! Some hope and some sense is back. Cameras on the house floor! Good for the country, good for democracy. Long overdue! Pelosi blocked the public from every public oversight matter...
- Lower Township - To the spouter from lower regarding young childless teachers offering parenting advice. First off they worked hard to earn the degree and certification needed to teach. Should they be giving parents...
- Cape May Court House - It amazes me that for the past 5-6 yrs the Margaret Mace Bully & his parents have been given a pass on multiple egregious incidents. The teachers, administration, school board, police &...
- Avalon - A six year old intentionally shot his teacher. A twelve year old intentionally stabbed her nine year old brother to death. We can waste more time worrying about the availability of guns and knives,...
- Cape May - It looks like both Middle and Lower Cape May have great boys basketball teams this year. It would be great if all involved could figure out a way for them to play this year. It’s a fantastic...