'I Have a Dream'

Martin Luther King Jr.

 Wikicommons

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Martin Luther King, Jr. had a far-reaching impact on American life in his thirty-nine short years of life. In his struggle for racial justice, King became a symbol of Gandhian nonviolence and a vision of an integrated, unified America where the color of a person’s skin was less meaningful than “the content of their character.” Nothing expressed King’s vision, nor the power of his rhetoric, better than his famous I Have a Dream speech delivered in front of the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 1963.  

Recommended for you

Tags

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.