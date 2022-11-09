'Wreaths Across America' Teaches 'Value of Freedom'
Al Campbell

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Veterans Day is a time to honor all who served to protect and sustain our country and our way of life. This is not a day about only those who died in service to this country, but rather a time to celebrate all who stood watch in war and peace. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.