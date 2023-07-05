NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Homelessness is not new. Studies have found evidence of it in ancient Egypt, classical Greece, and in Rome at the height of her glory as the capital of a vast empire. It also has a long history in the U.S. It was in the 1870’s that the term homeless was used to describe itinerant “Tramps” or “Hobos” who traveled the country in search of odd work.  

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.