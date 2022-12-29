Amy Patsch Headshot.jpg

Amy Patsch

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

This past month have attended two church Christmas plays, enjoyed a lovely Christmas cantata, partaken of two Ladies’ Advent luncheons and, of course, went to church on Christmas morning. What a beautiful celebration of our King’s birth we can enjoy in our many local churches.

