I just returned from a jam-packed speaking schedule in the beautiful state of Mississippi. I spoke to people of all ages and from all walks of life, from teens to the elderly, from inmates to the upright. Something I observed as a potential underlying problem is that “everyone down South identifies as Christian.” It was something I recognized in myself - complacency - prior to my true rededication to Christ that was brought on by tragedy. Being raised in a Christian home can sometimes bring a false security of our salvation, where we are fans of the Christian faith and not true followers of Christ.
And that is why it is so important to have our own born-again faith and to be biblically educated so that we can be spiritually equipped. For those of us who are believers, Christianity is NOT a spectator sport; nor just about wearing the team jersey; nor touting the common tag of “I’m a Christian,” but rather it is an active faith that receives Christ and allows Him to reside in our hearts.
And as we give Him more access to our lives, He begins to “furnish” every room of our house with His character. He cleans up the dust balls that accumulate with complacency. There are no “keep out” signs on the premises; it’s a total takeover.
The Bible declares, “We are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them.” (Ephesians 2:10)
Wow! Think about that! God will not prescribe you work to do unless He first prepares you to do that work. That is for ALL of us - not just the preacher or the teacher! Think about how God had David, as a shepherd boy, not only practicing with a slingshot but having experiences that brought him up against a lion and a bear in order to hone his skill and defend the sheep.
You see, whether David was tending the sheep, protecting the sheep, or merely practicing with his tool, all of it was the necessary training for the battlefield of his future. David did not know that a giant named Goliath was in his future, but God did. And that is why God equips us for the work He has for us.
So, isn’t it comforting to know that God fits us with His character and gifts us with spiritual tools, and He even provides us with the opportunities to do these good works?
What are the good works you might ask? Well, I believe our good works are when we show the world how a good God works and how He looks. When we shine our light in the darkest of nights because His light shines through us.
Jesus said, “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven.” (Matthew 5:16) Again, I say, that others may see our good works and discover how God looks; His "good looks" in you and His good works through you.
It is always important to remember that proximity to the truth does not equate to intimacy with the truth. In other words, being raised in the church or in a Christian home does not mean we have come to Christ. “Therefore, my brothers and sisters, make every effort to confirm your calling and election. For if you do these things, you will never stumble.” (2 Peter 1:10)
ED. NOTE: Maher is the teaching pastor at Coastal Christian Ocean City. Social media and website: @TruthOverTrend