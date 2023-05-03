Photo 1.jpg

Debbie Hackett with her 6.5-pound, pool-winning blackfish.

 Courtesy Sea Star III

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Hello May, and with that, also, let’s not forget to say hello to the summer flounder season. That season, which focuses on what is probably the favorite summer fish in the area, started yesterday and runs through Sept. 27.

Photo 2.jpg

A nice striper.
Photo 3.jpg

Robin Jung with a nice, hefty blackfish.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.