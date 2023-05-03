Hello May, and with that, also, let’s not forget to say hello to the summer flounder season. That season, which focuses on what is probably the favorite summer fish in the area, started yesterday and runs through Sept. 27.
Let’s not forget, though, that the recent striped bass fishing has been really good, with some saying it’s the best early season fishing we’ve had in recent years.
Drum fish are starting to arrive in the surf and will hopefully be in the Delaware Bay soon. Throw in reports of nice blackfish from the local reefs, and some weakfish from the rock piles, and our area is really starting to come alive. Let’s check out what went on during the last week.
Boulevard Bait and Tackle was very busy over the past week. They reported that plenty of nice striped bass, and now some drum fish, were caught from the Sea Isle beaches.
Drum fish were caught by “5 rod” Ted, who reported the first black drum of the season, Ethan, who caught his first black drum, Luis, who nabbed one, Tony T., who caught his as evening was descending on the beach, Danny, who sent in a picture while at the beach, and Ricky Bobby, who landed his as the day was ending.
Striped bass were also well represented, as Kaela caught her first keeper (32.5 inches), Stan (29), Rob and his 35-inch catch-and-release (C and R) fish, Mr. Joe (36 inches, 18 pounds), George (36, 13), Anthony (29), Brett (37), Joey (25 C and R), Gil (29), Gary (28), Matt (43 C and R), Luiz (42 C and R), and Chuck with his first surf striper (31).
Two anonymous anglers checked in with keepers of (36, 19 pounds) and 37 inches. I guess they were playing hooky from work, so no one at the shop pushed for their names.
Sea Isle Bait and Tackle also reported some nice catches, as striped bass went to Dom V. (45 inches and released), Rich, who had a 48-incher (released), Carl, with a good one, and Chris M., who had one that was a tad short and was released for another day when it is larger.
Mike Crudele stopped in to show off the nice drum fish that he picked up while fishing in the surf.
A 15-pound blackfish was brought through the door by Rich, who caught it while fishing with Steve on the O-Fish-L Business. Congratulations, Rich, on a very nice catch.
Capt. Chuck, from the Sea Star III, reports good action on blackfish as they’ve had a solid number of keepers each day. They also had several anglers reach their four-fish limit. One angler, Chris, who works on the boat, was able to get a line in the water and pulled in a blackfish that was able to clear the 10-pound mark.
Pool winners (all blackfish) for the week were Kirsten Johansen (4.4 pounds), Jason Thomas (4.25), Denny Mattei (3.55), and Debbie Hackett, Capt. Chuck’s mom, who won with a 6.5-pound fish.
The Sea Star III sails daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Also, reservations are still being taken for their Prime Time Drum Fish trips. Some days have only a few openings, while others are sold out. Call 609-884-3421 to grab a seat at the rail.
The Miss Avalon has also been active on the blackfish front. They started back up on Friday and had a beautiful day on the water. The day was almost too nice, as the low wind made it hard to stay on anchor.
It’s odd, but blackfish anglers like to have some consistent wind as it helps to maintain position when anchored. Other times, wind can be looked at as the enemy. It’s a delicate balance that is needed.
That nice day produced a pool winner that was just under 4 pounds. One angler caught his limit. The fishing was described as “slow,” but the day was a “fun day,” with good camaraderie amongst the anglers.
Capt. Paul, from the Starlight Fleet, checked in with his final spring blackfish report. He said some spots were active, while a couple were very slow. That adds up to more action than not.
For the day, Mike Youcis had his limit while Mr. Lee took the pool with an 11.2-pound fish. The trip ended with around 30 keepers, with the sharpies aboard making the distribution of those fish skewed in their favor.
The patrons of the Fishin’ Fever, and Capt. Tom, had some sore arms recently. They not only caught plenty of blackfish, but they caught, and released, some hefty double-digit fish. Over a recent two-day period, they ended up with 21 keepers, but the more impressive statistic was the 8 double-digit fish they released. The two heaviest of these were the 18 and the 23-pound fish.
Bob, at Jim’s Bait and Tackle, reported that some nice striped bass had been caught during the last few days from beaches around the Cape May oceanfront. If you get your one daily striper, then you may want to head to Higbees Beach and check the rocks across from the ferry. Anglers have started to catch some weakfish there. Floating bloodworms or tossing rubber on a light jig head are favorite spring strategies to attract these fish.
Bob reported that some anglers who were doing some reconnaissance trips in the backwaters for flounder were having some good results. With the flounder season having started yesterday, we should be in for an exciting beginning for that fishery.
A mid-weekday at the beach produced two stripers, in the upper 40-inch range, for Joey and Mrs. Rice. Both fish were released.
Tog have been good on the local rock piles and out at the Cape May Reef, where party and charter boat anglers have been enjoying some good days.
Bob also mentioned that some anglers have been poking around in the bay for drum fish, but that nothing is stirring yet. It shouldn’t be long, as the dogwood in the front yard has begun to blossom. That has been a good indicator through the years.
The Sailor’s Delight and the Avalon Lady, two local backwater pontoon boats, are primed and ready to start, or continue, their fishing seasons. The Sailor’s Delight was on the water already, as they ran some successful blackfish trips recently, but now they, and the Avalon Lady, will focus on the back bay summer flounder season. It’s the time of year as life in the back waters really starts to wake up and gives us all another option for fishing.
Don’t forget that Middle Township’s 19th Annual Drum Fish Tournament is rapidly approaching. It will be held from May 19 to the 21. For a complete list of rules, or to sign up by application, please contact Anne Becica at 609-465-8732. You can also sign up at the Captain's Meeting. It will be held at 6 p.m. May 18 at Menz Restaurant. The registration is $225 and includes two tickets to dinner during the registration meeting. Additional dinner tickets are $25.
It was a busy week, and with the start of summer flounder season yesterday, well, it’s only going to get better. Sadly, the spring blackfish season is now done but as that door closed, the flounder door opened.
Either way, fishing is really good right now and with a little help from mother nature, the chances to fish, and the hoped-for results, will reflect those increased opportunities. Good luck if you get out, take care, and I’ll see you around.
Submit fishing news and photos to mrobbins@cmcherald.com.