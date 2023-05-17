Photo 1.jpg

Donny Seitz Jr. and Lily Guest with their nice drum fish.

It’s time to strike up the band! After a wait that seemed almost too long, the percussion section, aka drum fish, has arrived and is in the Delaware Bay.

Brian H. with his 5.51-pound weakfish.
Ray and son Kade with a nice catch-and-release striper.

