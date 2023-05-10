Photo 1.jpg

A happy group of anglers with their end of the spring season blackfish.

 Courtesy Sea Star III

Well, after a good stretch of weather that was accompanied by some exceptionally good early spring fishing, we had to know that our good luck would run out.

Photo 3.jpg

Happy anglers.
Photo 2.jpg

Three nice keepers for this lady angler.

