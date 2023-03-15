Happy anglers with their Opening Day stripers

Happy anglers with their Opening Day stripers. 

 Courtesy Absecon Bay Sportsman Center

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

It didn’t take long for the striped bass in the South Jersey area to establish their presence. In reality, with the mild winter we have experienced, the bass were always around and active to some extent. The difference now is that we are into the month of March, and striped bass can be legally targeted.  

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.