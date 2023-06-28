Photo 1.jpg

6-year-old Grace with her 23-inch flounder.

 Courtesy Whale Creek Marina

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Good fishing is occurring out front and in the back bays. Flounder and weakfish are in both areas, while triggerfish are joining them out front.  

Photo 3.jpg

Aiden and his striped bass.
Photo 2.jpg

A nice flounder for this angler.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.