Good fishing is occurring out front and in the back bays. Flounder and weakfish are in both areas, while triggerfish are joining them out front.
The back bays also experienced an influx of croakers, and the occasional keeper striped bass can also be caught.
We’re waiting for the offshore area to turn on steadily for tuna and mahi, but we’ll need the cooperation of the weather and less wind in particular. Let’s check out what went on.
Capt. Chuck, from the Sea Star III, sent word that the flounder action at the reefs is heating up and that his patrons are making the most of it. It wasn’t just the good numbers of fish but the quality of them. This is definitely a welcome event since sea bass is not in season at the moment.
The daily pool winners this week were Blair Brownell, who had the only sea bass winner at 1.6 pounds while flounder controlled the remainder of the week. Those winners were Jim Brennan (2.7), Gary Agness (4.75), Greg Patton (4.0), Ed Price (3.55), and Steve Storer, who caught the biggest of the week, an 8.85-pounder.
The Sea Star III sails daily at 9 a.m. and returns to the dock at 3 p.m. Hop on and get involved in some good flounder action.
Capt. Mike, aboard the Miss Chris, reported that the fishing was “very steady,” as more flounder were “showing up,” while sea bass action was slowing. The season for them was closing so that made the arrival of flounder even more welcome.
Pool winners to note were Maddi Lewis, who won with an 18-inch flounder, and Robert Plummer, who claimed his winnings after catching a 24-inch, 6-pound flounder.
Capt. Tom, from the Fishin’ Fever, has been running charters for tuna. A recent trip saw a slow day, but the crew was still able to land a 150-pound Bigeye. Give Tom a call at 609-868-6014 to set up a trip.
Capt. Bob, at Full Ahead Fishing Charters, did well with the sea bass and will now focus on flounder. Recent trips had him achieving boat limits by 11 a.m. While the catch was being cleaned after one of those trips, a young angler, Aiden, was able to catch a 25.5-inch striper off the back of the boat.
Capt. Bob’s summer schedule is set but keep an eye on his Facebook page to watch for any cancellations that would create a last-minute opportunity for you.
The Miss Avalon had a good four-hour morning trip recently. Sea bass (that were still in season), flounder, triggerfish, and some nice weakfish found the fish box.
Trips of varying length, as well as private charters, are scattered throughout their schedule. Call ahead at 609-967-7455 to see when the next open boat trip is available.
The trip on the day after Father’s Day saw some nice flounder caught, including the 23-inch, 5-pound fish caught by Sam Gager.
The Avalon Lady, which is fishing in the back bays, is catching keeper flounder and plenty of the aforementioned croakers. One angler even pulled in a 29-inch striper.
They sail every day except Tuesday and started their summer schedule June 25.
The Starfish has been busy as the crew finished up with sea bass. They have also been catching plenty of flounder, triggerfish, and weakfish.
The Starfish has been sailing daily at 8 a.m. Call 609-263-3800 if you have any questions.
The Sailor’s Delight is busy catching flounder around the Wildwood area. They have had a good mix of throwbacks and keepers. One of the larger keepers was a 22-incher that put a smile on that angler's face. Another quality catch was made by a young lady angler who caught a nice 21.5-inch fish. It was the largest flounder caught by those aboard that day.
Sterling Harbor Bait and Tackle reported good flounder fishing from the back bays.
Minnows and 4-inch Gulp shrimp, which are mimicking mantis shrimp, have been good baits.
Minnows and Spearing were also proving to be productive.
Fluke are reported at the reefs where Joey Spoerl caught his first keeper while fishing on the Sea Star III with his father. In addition to the Wildwood and Cape May Reefs, Reef Site 11 is also a good spot to try. Use the 6-inch Gulp if you go to those areas.
Sterling Harbor is open from 7 a.m. until noon on Wednesdays through Mondays. There will be additional hours on Friday and Saturday. The store is closed on Tuesday.
On an unfortunate note, there will be no Duke of Fluke Tournament this year due to health issues in the family.
Jim’s Bait and Tackle weighed in a 6.37-pound flounder for Smitty, who was joined by AJ when he stopped by to weigh in his sheepshead. It weighed in at 12.22 pounds.
Whale Creek Marina continues to report that nice flounder are being brought and a highlight was the 23-incher that was caught by 6-year-old Grace. Congratulations on a nice keeper.
Sea Isle Bait and Tackle reported that more kingfish are coming in from the surf. Young angler Vinny provided some evidence with the pictures of the fish he caught.
Some good flounder catches were reported, as Eric weighed in a 6.1-pounder while Doug brought a 4.48-pounder. These anglers were fishing together near Strathmere.
Also checking in was Tim, who called in with a report and picture of the 23-inch flounder he caught. Also, Jonathan stopped in with a 5.51-pound, 24.25-inch flounder he caught from the back bay. He was using live Spot as bait.
JP and his dad were out fishing after a recent storm and were rewarded with action from 24- and 30-inch stripers. Both fish found live eels to be irresistible.
Boulevard Bait and Tackle had plenty of action, particularly with flounder catches, to report.
The back bay gave nice fish to two unidentified anglers, a 24.5-inch, 5.4-pounder to Charlie and a 25-inch, 6.3-pound fluke to Austin.
The ocean yielded 10 keeper flounder and two sea bass to Cameron and crew. They were fishing on the last day of the first segment of sea bass season. Cameron was back at the shop for the afternoon shift after a good morning of fishing.
Another report of kingfish in the Sea Isle surf was recorded. Rocco sent in a picture of his doubleheader.
It was another good week, well, at least the weekend and the beginning of the week was, before the wind and rainy weather arrived. That really put a crimp in what otherwise was a productive week.
Well, we needed the rain, so we’ll have to take what we get. Good luck when you do get out, take care, and I’ll see you around.
Submit fishing news and photos to mrobbins@cmcherald.com.