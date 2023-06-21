Welcome to summer. With the summer solstice occurring today, we can celebrate the official arrival of summer 2023.
The temperature was warming quickly, as I started putting this column together, so the weather was doing its part to feel summer-like. If the fishing continues to improve, then we will be in full summer mode. With that in mind, let’s check out what has been happening lately.
The Miss Avalon had a great weekend recently, as the action and variety really picked up. They, like others, want some help from the weather.
Sea bass, weakfish, and flounder ruled the weekend. Plenty of weakfish were caught, with some being over 20 inches. Nice-sized flounder were also caught and won the daily pool for the anglers who landed them. And each trip was filled with the cleaning of many sea bass, which kept the crew busy.
The Sunday trip, one week before Father's Day, saw over 600 sea bass caught. Of those, over 100 were keepers. Those numbers led to several keepers around the boat. The charter that day had several experienced anglers aboard, and the numbers they put up reflected that.
The Avalon Lady has been pulling in their share of nice flounder from the back channels and holes, which included a 5-pounder for a lucky angler.
They have been getting five to 10 keepers per outing, as they have been battling the wind and current. The worst situation has been a wind versus tide situation. This can shut down a flounder trip pretty quickly.
A private, mid-week charter on the Avalon Lady produced the largest flounder of the season, so far. The angler was Steve Braun, and he caught a 30-inch, 8.92 “monster” during the afternoon trip. Steve, congratulations on a great catch.
The Avalon Lady will soon be sailing their expanded summer schedule, so you’ll have an option to fish in the morning, afternoon, or both.
The Starfish is now sailing their two four-hour trips daily. They leave the dock at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. In addition, they will be sailing five-hour night fishing trips on Monday and Wednesday nights. Those trips sail at 6 p.m.
First Fish Adventures recently sailed their first trip of the year. That honor went to Drew and Bill, who caught bluefish and bonita.
Colin Target and Braeden McAneny charted a flounder trip and were both rewarded with nice 21-inch flounder.
Paul Black, and son, squeezed in a morning trip to start a recent week and had a busy time. They caught bluefish and tog (both species released) but returned to shore with some bonito.
Capt. Zig can be reached at 609-602-9004 if you want to set up a charter.
The Sea Star III is in “full swing” mode as they are focusing on their day trips to the local reefs. Those trips are producing sea bass (with the first segment of seasons ending June 19), flounder, bluefish, weakfish, and triggerfish. They recently had their best flounder day of the season, and those good days should only increase as summer has arrived.
Capt. Chuck would like to thank those anglers who contributed to making their spring drum fish trips a success. The final pool winners were Gary Agness with a 37.16-pounder and Maddox Chu with a 59.32-pound drum.
The day-trip pools, with sea bass, went to Nick Bassi (1.9 pounds) and Joyce Avilla (2.0). Triggerfish claimed pools for Randy Hannings (2.1) and Linda Orsati-Wiker (2.2). Flounder won the final three pools for Dave Gould (2.95), Tony Koska (2.55), and Jason Thomas (4.4).
The Miss Chris is sailing two trips daily and was doing good with the sea bass prior to the end of the first part of the season. Flounder, triggerfish, and weakfish were also being caught and will nicely contribute to the daily catch totals.
The Sailor’s Delight is providing good fishing for their patrons despite the windy conditions. You just have to persevere, and you will be rewarded.
Proof of that was the 5-pound, 22.8-inch flounder caught by Navy Mike. Plenty of other nice keepers were caught, which kept those aboard busy.
Remember that the Sailor’s Delight II is now offering crabbing trips. The crabs were hungry to chew on some bunker or chicken necks. Email or call 609-827-8309 to set up an outing for you or your group.
The Starlight Fleet is now sailing four-hour Night Fishing Trips in addition to their daily schedule. Check out their web page for information about the trips they offer.
Boulevard Bait and Tackle reported that bluefish and kingfish have started to show up in the local surf. The bluefish have been in the 20-inch range. Mullet-rigs are the hot setup right now.
A couple of nice flounder crossed the scales as Charlie stopped in with a 23.5-inch, 4.6-pound fish. Evan upped him as his fluke measured 25 inches and weighed 5.6 pounds. Both anglers were fishing in the back bay.
Sea Isle Bait and Tackle reported some good flounder catches highlighted by those of Joe O. with a 4.06-pounder and the one caught by Charlie that was slightly heavier at 4.11 pounds.
Don’t forget that the 17th Annual Grassy Sound Marina Flounder Tournament will occur June 24. Stop in or check their website for a registration form. There will be boat and kayak divisions, and the Captain’s Meeting is this Friday evening.
Cape May Bait and Tackle reports that surf anglers are catching a mixed bag consisting of bluefish, weakfish, and flounder. The best baits right now are bloodworms, bunker, and squid strips.
The local reefs have seen triggerfish and bigger flounder being caught, which is good as sea bass season is now ending.
The action on drum fish has been inconsistent lately as the season moves towards its end. Some have been caught outside the inlet and out towards Pin Top. Clams and shedder crabs are good choices to use.
Offshore yellowfin tuna have been biting, but the weather is a key factor. If it cooperates, then some action has been recorded.
Jim’s Bait and Tackle reported that young angler Vincent caught a big weakfish that was estimated to be close to 10 pounds. Also being mentioned was the 52- and 38-pound golden tiles that were caught from the Side Chick during a recent trip.
Jim’s also announced that The King Of The Cape Flounder Tournament will be held July 9. Check out their Facebook page for a complete list of rules.
Despite the wind causing less than stellar conditions, and less fishing than desired, some good-sized flounder and weakfish were caught. More should follow, so get ready and good luck if you get out. Take care, and I’ll see you around.
Thanks to the “Fishing Beast” who sent word and picture of his 22-inch, 4.3-pound flounder. Thanks for submitting and continued good fishing to you.
Submit fishing news and photos to mrobbins@cmcherald.com.