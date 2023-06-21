Photo 1.jpg

Fishing Beast” and his 22-inch, 4.3-pound flounder. 

 Courtesy “Fishing Beast”

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Welcome to summer. With the summer solstice occurring today, we can celebrate the official arrival of summer 2023.  

Photo 2.jpg

Steve Braun and his 8.92-pound flounder. 
Photo 3.jpg

Navy Mike” and his 5-pound, 22.8-inch flounder.
Photo 4.jpg

Vincent and his estimated 10-pound weakfish.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.