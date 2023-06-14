The good news is that the water has warmed some and with that, reports of better fishing have followed. Also, fluke, weakfish and triggerfish are starting to show up at the local reefs while joining the sea bass that are already there. Hopefully, they will be hungry when the captains can get back out, as the windy weather over the weekend caused many trips to be canceled. Let’s check out what occurred when the anglers were able to get out.
Capt. Mike, from the Miss Chris, reported good fishing on the recent Friday before the wind returned for the rest of the weekend. He mentioned plenty of sea bass, as well as the first flounder of the season.
In fact, three to mention were the 23-inch pool winner caught by Eric Rodriguez, and the 20 and 17.5-inch fish caught by Bri and Nick, who hail from Toms River.
The Miss Chris is sailing their regular schedule, which means two four-hour trips daily. The morning trip is from 8 a.m. until noon and the afternoon trip is from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Nightly trips, of which there are four weekly, sail from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
The Sea Star III, with Capt. Chuck, also reported good sea bass fishing that included some really nice-sized fish and some 10-fish limits. Mixed in with the sea bass were some fluke, weakfish, and triggerfish. The warming water is starting to attract these other fish, which is good news. The more fish, the merrier.
The Sea Star III will be finishing up their spring drum fish trips. Drum fishing has been slow but steady, as fish are being caught on each of the scheduled evening trips.
Daily pool winners with sea bass were Frank Servocky (1.75 pounds) and Rob Ferrante (2.1), while Tom Collins won with a 1.8-pound weakfish and Cullan Davis won with a triggerfish that weighed 2 pounds.
The drum fish trip pool winners were Earl Derrickson (52.65) and Frank Servocky with a 23.02-pound fish. Congratulations, Frank, on claiming two pools.
The Miss Avalon is sailing for sea bass. The warmer water had meant an increase in action. It won’t be long before flounder and triggerfish are regular catches.
The Avalon Lady is fishing in the backwaters and channels of Avalon and Sea Isle. Flounder are being caught steadily, while an occasional weakfish or bluefish can also be caught. You could really get lucky and catch a striped bass, especially if the Lady can find a quiet stretch of water.
The Ocean City Intermediate Middle School Fishing Club chartered the Avalon Lady for their annual outing. They had a good morning to fish and were able to convert that into 10 keepers and 50 short fish. The action was enjoyed by everyone aboard.
The Starfish is sailing for sea bass and any early arriving flounder and triggerfish. The sea bass have been plentiful, so if you want to get out and get your share, you’ll need to book a trip online at starfishboats.com.
The Sailor’s Delight is sailing daily and catching fish, particularly flounder. Some weakfish, blue fish and kingfish are finding their way aboard as the water warms and their presence increases.
On June 7, the Sailor’s Delight II started running their crab and fish combo trips. There are two trips daily, each lasting three hours. You can have up to six people in your charter. There will also be some open-boat trips available. Call Capt. Andrew at 609-827-8309 for prices, availability and with any other questions you may have.
Sterling Harbor reported a 4.51 fluke was weighed in by Mark Romalino. He was fishing from his kayak. Also, Adam Meyer, who is a known pier angler, reported plenty of legal stripers were caught, and released, on a recent morning. Clam was the bait of choice.
They also reported that the rock piles and jetties were good areas to find weakfish. Floating bloodworms or using pink plastics on a small jig head was the best way to catch them.
Flounder fishing in the back, when conditions allow, has been good. Minnows, mackerel strips and Gulp on a bucktail have been the hot baits. Try changing up to another bait if the one you're using isn’t producing.
Grassy Sound Marina will be holding their 17th Annual Flounder Tournament June 24. There will be a boat and kayak division. The Captains Meeting will be held the Friday night before the tournament. You can stop in for a registration form or get one through the marina's website.
Cameron, from Boulevard Bait and Tackle, reported that the flounder bite is picking up, while stripers are still being caught from the local inlets.
George stopped in the shop with a 25-inch, 5.5-pound flounder. He also caught, and released, a 23-inch fish. Another nice catch went to Kevin, who checked in with a 23-inch, 4.5-pound flounder.
Kyle, Bill, and Cameron caught seven keepers, with the largest being a 23.5-incher. They also released two fish that were over 18 inches. Finally, Matt reported a boat limit of flounder for his crew of four. The biggest was 22 inches.
The wind and rough surf drove anglers Sean and Joe to the inlet. They each caught a nice striper, with Joe catching a 31-incher while Sean’s reached 30 inches.
Sea Isle Bait and Tackle reported that nice stripers are still coming from the local surf. Clams, fresh and salted, have both been working.
Some proof arrived in picture form as an angler named Gabe sent in a picture with a striper he caught from the Strathmere beach. He caught his keeper on salted clams.
Cape May Bait and Tackle reports that stripers are still being caught from the beaches, but the bite has lessened. Weakfish and bluefish can also be caught from the bay and ocean beaches. Floating bloodworms is a favorite tactic to use when targeting weakfish.
Drum fish are still being caught in the Delaware Bay from the Bayshore Channel. Clams and shedder crabs are good baits to use.
Flounder are being caught from the local back bays, particularly those behind Wildwood. Minnows are a top choice to use when targeting flounder.
It was a good week but with a little less wind, it could have been even better. With warmer water entering the picture, the fishing should only get better.
Tuna are starting to arrive offshore, flounder and triggerfish are re-populating the local reef systems and the backwaters are producing bigger flounder, kingfish, weakfish, and stripers.
It’s a great time to go fishing. Good luck if you get out, take care, and I’ll see you around.
