Photo 1.jpg

Two nice flounder for these anglers.

 Courtesy Miss Chris

The good news is that the water has warmed some and with that, reports of better fishing have followed. Also, fluke, weakfish and triggerfish are starting to show up at the local reefs while joining the sea bass that are already there. Hopefully, they will be hungry when the captains can get back out, as the windy weather over the weekend caused many trips to be canceled. Let’s check out what occurred when the anglers were able to get out.

Photo 2.jpg

Kyle with a nice flounder.

