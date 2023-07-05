Photo 1.jpg

Matthew, Bradyn, and Mason Bulifant with their catches. 

 Courtesy Sterling Harbor Bait and Tackle

Well, that was an interesting week. The first half was basically unfishable due to excessive winds and then the second half was full of reports of nice flounder catches at the reefs and in the back bays.  

A pool-winning flounder for Debbie Hackett.
A good trip aboard the All Hanked Up.

