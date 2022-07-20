Fishing continues to have mixed reviews, as the weather and water temperatures are keeping anglers adjusting. Late in the weekend, the action experienced an uptick, which, hopefully, will continue as the month moves along.
Also, a rise in the water temperature should help to increase our fishing action. Some good catches were recorded, including our first cobiaof the season, so let’s check out what went on.
Cathy, from Sterling Bait and Tackle, reported that flounder continue to be caught in the back bays, while fishing for fluke at the reefs has picked up. Reef Site 11 provided a limit of fluke for Frank Hennigan and the crew on Frank’s boat, the Avalanche. Other anglers who fished the Cape May Reef checked in to report limits being caught. Also, sea bass are being caught by those fishing the reefs and local wrecks.
Striped bass, both schoolies and keepers, are being caught in the backwaters and from around the docks along the various waterways in the area. Clam or whole squid are the baits most mentioned when trying for these fish.
Cathy mentioned that over the last week, some yellowfin tuna have been caught on the inshore lumps.
Surf anglers from North Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, and the Cape May beaches reported that they have recently been catching kingfish. Small hooks tipped with bloodworms or Fishbites are the way to go if you are targeting these tasty surf dwellers.
Finally, crabbing remains good for those working the water behind Wildwood.
The Sailor’s Delight was busy, especially on Sunday. In addition to spotting a deceased humpback whale in the vicinity of Grassy Sound Marina, they were able to catch some flounder, sea bass, skates, sharks, and sea robins. Saturday saw a lot of action also, but keeperflounder, their main target, were more of a challenge. Not impossible to get but a worthy opponent to catch.
Grassy Sound Marina recorded a nice catch of a flounder for June Noland. She is a wife and mother of a U.S. Marine Corps member. Please remember that every Wednesday is free for veterans who want to fish from the pier.
Capt. Mike, from the Miss Chris, reported that he split his latest week of fishing between the Cape May Point area and the Cape May Reef.
While at the Point, his patrons were catching kingfish, weakfish, and then some croakers, which arrived late in the week.
Sea Bass filled the trips to the Cape May Reef. One lady angler, who enjoyed her time at the reef, was Amanda Warren, who won a pool with a 15-inch sea bass. She was outdone for the high-hook title in the family, as her son, Will, tallied two keepers, bringing the family total for theday to three.
The Sea Star III, with Capt. Chuck, had a slow start to the beginning of his week on the water. Not to worry, though, as fish were caught, the action increased with each trip, and then things got better on Sunday. Chuck is hoping that pattern continues, and the action keeps increasing.
The pool winners for the week included Wayne Ryan (1.45 pounds) and Anna Smith (1.4), who won with sea bass, while winners with flounder were Frank Servocky (2.25), Joyce Avilla (2.1), Bob Hesser (2.15), and Tom Wagner, who won with a 3-pounder.
Capt. Tom, from Fishin’ Fever Sportfishing Charters, had a nice trip offshore recently, as the charter went seven for nine on yellowfin tuna, and then topped off the day with a 45.6-pound dolphin.
Cape May Bait and Tackle mentioned in their report that an increase in the water temperature should help our fishing get better. Let’s all second their belief.
The cool water provided some side benefits, though, as anglers fished the back bays and local bridges. The Sheepshead bite around bridges and other structures “has been consistent,” while striped bass, including keepers, were caught from both boats and beaches.
A 27-pound drum fish, which hit a kingfish rig tipped with Fishbites, was caught by Jim K. while he fished inshore wrecks. He caught some triggerfish and weakfish on the Fishbites as well.
The local reefs, and Reef Site 11, provided some nice flounder to the local charter and party boats.
The surf along the Cape May area beaches is alive with croakers, weakfish, and kingfish.
Clam, bloodworms, and Fishbites are the best baits of late. As the week moved along, some keeper flounder, that bit on minnows, were caught from the jetties and surf around Cape May.
Offshore action for those fishing for wahoo, as well as yellowfin and bluefin tuna, can be enjoyed out at the canyons. Good tile fishing was also happening with blues and goldens being caught, which helped make the trips even better.
The folks at Cape May Bait and Tackle also wanted to let all anglers know that National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) made a move to prohibit the landing or possession of shortfin mako sharks. This is in response to the sharp drop in the population of these sharks.
Higbee’s Bait and Tackle, in Fortescue, reported the first cobia I’ve heard of this season. It was also one of the largest from the Delaware Bay to be brought into the shop. It was caught by Tyler Smith and was 50.5 inches long and weighed 40.5 pounds. He caught it while fishing for flounder near the Miah Maull light.
The Miss Avalon is picking up some nice flounder, as was proven by the nice catch made by Evan Metro. From the picture, it appeared to easily be near the 5-pound mark. Another nice flounder to note was caught by George Bell. Sea bass, triggerfish, and an occasional porgy arealso being caught.
The Avalon Lady continues to put their patrons on some nice flounder. One recent trip saw a group of anglers catch some nice keepers, but the highlight recently was the keeper caught by young angler, Steven McCartney, who fished one morning while on his visit from Pittsburgh.
The Starfish was running their regular trips recently, which saw sea bass, triggerfish, and flounder being caught. Unfortunately, the Starfish will not be running for a while due to a recent incident while returning from a trip. Thankfully, the passengers, crew, and captain are fine. The boat is going in for some repairs and, hopefully, they can be made in a timely manner,so they can start to fish and cruise again. We look forward to seeing them back on the water.
First Fish Adventures recently hosted Mike Kennedy and his sons, Conner and Steve. They enjoyed an afternoon of fishing, filled with many throwbacks, and concluded their trip with Conner catching the nicest keeper of the day.
Boulevard Bait and Tackle reported that Back Bay Dave was out fishing from the inlet rocks recently. He ended that outing by catching a 56-pound black drum while using sand fleas as bait. Nice fish, Dave.
Also doing well was Kevin, who was able to put a nice number of kingfishinto his cooler. Those filets are the perfect size, and very tasty, for some blackened fish tacos.
Saltwater Outpost is holding its Second Annual Crabbing Tournament Aug. 6, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. You can sign up at Saltwater Outpost by Aug. 5 and awards are being given for the largest crab, the most crabs, and the most crabs for children under the age of 12. There is a fee to enter. Call 609-854-3806 with any additional questions.
Congratulations go out to Abby Armstrong, of Ocean City High School, this year’s recipient of the Ocean City Fishing Club’s annual scholarship. This $500 scholarship goes to an Ocean City High School senior who plans to study biology, environmental sciences, oceanography, or a related field in college. Abby will be going to West Virginia University this fall to study environmental resource management.
Well, another steady, and busy, week has concluded. More species of fish are slowly and steadily arriving, and the action is increasing. It just seems that things will break out all at once.
Here’s to that occurring. Good luck if you get out, take care, and I’ll see you around.
