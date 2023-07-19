Photo 1.jpg

A young angler with his 5.7-pound flounder.

 Courtesy Sailor’s Delight

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

The recent hot, steamy week allowed for many anglers to try to catch a fresh fish dinner. Many succeeded, with some nice catches.  

Photo 3.jpg

A nice cobia for Ryan and crew.
Photo 2.jpg

Ron and his 5.75-pound flounder.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.