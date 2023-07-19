The recent hot, steamy week allowed for many anglers to try to catch a fresh fish dinner. Many succeeded, with some nice catches.
Flounder, croakers, and triggerfish seem to be the most abundant around now, so they are providing the bulk of the action. Some tuna, and a cobia, were also caught recently. Let’s check things out.
The Sailor's Delight was busy and running from their Wildwood dock despite the loss of power around the island. Their patrons were able to enjoy a diversion by catching plenty of croakers, flounder, and sharks. The crabbing trips also did well, as some tasty blueclaws were caught.
The highlights were the 5.7-pound flounder caught by an unnamed “young man,” the keeper flounder caught on both of the Sailor’s Delights boats, on different days, by Heather, and the return of “Mama Dukes,” who is back fishing at the rail. Welcome back!
The Cape May Lady is sailing at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on their daily two-trip schedule. During their recent trips, they were able to put their patrons on a nice mix of flounder and sea bass.
The Starlight had an enjoyable morning of mid-week fishing that saw their four-hour trip produce three keeper fluke and close to 20 sea bass. The outing was enjoyed by all.
Capt. Mike from the Miss Chris reported good fishing throughout the week. This means that some nice flounder, as well as sea bass, were caught by the anglers aboard.
A couple of his pool winners were Paula Datallo, who won with a 21-inch fluke, and Ryan Cruz, who took home the money with a 19-inch fluke. Each winner also caught their limit of one sea bass.
The night trips on the Miss Chris have resulted in good catches of croakers for everyone aboard.
The Sea Star III, with Capt. Chuck checking in, reported a good week. That meant good weather, good crowds, and plenty of good fluke, with several of them clearing the 5-pound mark. It also led to several limits during the week, plus several anglers who came up only a fish shy.
Pool winners during the week, and all with fluke, were Cheryl Woodrow (3.35 pounds), Brian Robson (4.95), Matt Hornberger (5.25), Ray DiMaio (5.25), Phillip Weidlich (5.65), Frank Servocky (6.3), and Vinnie Sallustio, who landed the largest of the week, an 8.15-pounder. Congratulations to all.
The Miss Avalon is busy with two trips daily to the local reefs. While there, they have been catching flounder, sea bass, croakers, and triggerfish.
The morning trip sails at 8 a.m., while the afternoon trip leaves at 1 p.m. Both trips are four-hour trips.
The Avalon Lady is still catching flounder, as keepers are caught each day. The croakers, that were very thick in the back, have started to move out. As a result of this, your bait has more of a chance of attracting a flounder.
The Avalon Lady sails two trips daily and a Wednesday evening trip for those who can’t make it during the day.
Capt. Trevor, from Nev-R-Enuf Sportfishing, reported that he and Capt. Jim were out fishing with Jim’s daughter, Amanda, and son-in-law, Ryan Murphy. They were doing some inshore trolling and spotted a cobia. Ryan was able to hook up, and land, the 43-pound, 41-inch fish. Capt. Trevor also mentioned that Amanda had a good time reeling “in tons of Bonito.”
The Starfish is sailing twice daily at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. They are hitting the reefs and have been catching flounder, triggerfish, and sea bass.
Whale Creek Marina continues to rack up some nice catches of flounder and other fish. Two catches of note went to Ron, who landed a 5.75-pound flounder, and to marina employee Cris, who caught a nice midday striped bass.
Sea Isle Bait and Tackle reported that word of some nice flounder in the surf was circulating and then backed that up when Mark, from Warminster, Pa., arrived with a 19.25-inch, 2.8-pound fish.
Boulevard Bait and Tackle reported that there are still some nice flounder in the back waters mixed in amongst the shorts.
They used Chris as evidence after she stopped in to have her flounder weighed. It topped out at 4 pounds and measured 24 inches in length.
Their point was strengthened when Doug Miller came in with a 5-pounder, also caught in the back, and the trio of Ted, Chrissy, and William then arrived with five nice keepers. You’ll just need to fish through some smaller flounder to get to the big ones.
Kingfish, of which an angler named Kevin caught five during a recent morning, are showing up in the Sea Isle surf. Small pieces of bloodworms, clams, or Fish Bites are good baits.
The Ocean City Fishing Club will resume public tours to their fishing pier for the first time since 2020. They will be held July 27 and Aug. 10. Both will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The pier is located at 14th Street and the Boardwalk.
Visitors are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items, or a cash donation, which will be given to the Ocean City Food Cupboard. This continues a tradition started in 2013, when the fishing club celebrated its centennial anniversary.
This year's gift will be in memory of long-time club member Bob Roth, who passed away in 2022 and had a strong commitment to the Food Cupboard throughout his life.
Also, the club’s Boys and Girls Surf Fishing Tournament will be held Aug. 12 at the Ocean City-Longport Bridge. Registration starts at 9 a.m. for anglers ages 8-16, and fishing will run from 10 a.m. until noon, followed by an awards ceremony. This is a rain or shine event.
Thanks to Nick Rambo for sending word of another good trip, a two-man limit, from a recent trip on the All Hanked Up II.
It was another good week but one that was a little quieter when compared to the recent holiday period. Still, fish were caught, and anglers could smile. Good luck if you get out, take care, and I’ll see you around.
Submit your fishing news and photos to mrobbins@cmcherald.com.