Fishing Line 1(1).jpg

Greg Stremmel with his 4.25-pound blackfish, courtesy of the Sea Star III. 

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

As we head towards the end of the year it’s good to see that quality fish, namely blackfish, are being caught. Occasionally a keeper sea bass is being caught amongst the tog while stripers are mentioned here and there, but without any consistency. Trips that recently targeted sea bass ended successfully, but those are special trips that you’ll need to call ahead for so you can reserve a seat. There is now one less boat to fish on as their season came to a close, but others are still plowing ahead. Let’s check out the recent action and also remember that the holiday season is straight ahead on the wheelhouse compass.

Fishing Line 2(1).jpg

A nice limit of blackfish for this angler, courtesy of the Miss Avalon. 
Fishing Line 3(1).jpg

A nice blackfish for this angler, courtesy of the Starlight Fleet. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.