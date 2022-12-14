As we head towards the end of the year it’s good to see that quality fish, namely blackfish, are being caught. Occasionally a keeper sea bass is being caught amongst the tog while stripers are mentioned here and there, but without any consistency. Trips that recently targeted sea bass ended successfully, but those are special trips that you’ll need to call ahead for so you can reserve a seat. There is now one less boat to fish on as their season came to a close, but others are still plowing ahead. Let’s check out the recent action and also remember that the holiday season is straight ahead on the wheelhouse compass.
Fishing Line for Nov. 14
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Herald Staff
Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Man Found Hiding in Bedroom Closet of Unsuspecting Homeowner
- Upper Township Superintendent of Schools Resigns
- On the Market: $13M High Dunes Teardown?
- Whale Washes Ashore in Strathmere
- Missing Cape May Sailors Located
- Judge Denies DEP Request for Injunction Against NW
- Stone Harbor Changes to Water Sewer Rates Debated
- Jeopardy Win Streak Ends for Ocean City Resident
- Princeton, Whitebrier Listed for Sale
- DEP Not Forcing Police Station Relocation
Videos
- Town Bank - When are we going to get an answer from the Town Bank POA and Lower Township as to replacing the very dangerous beach access ramps for the last three streets in Town Bank. You ask either and they...
- Lower Township - When are Judges and police Chiefs going to stand up to the dirty legislation hat was slipped into the marijuana bill?Wonder why crimes are not being solved and laws are not being enforced? Because...
- Avalon - Avalon is transforming - has transformed - from a vacation destination for families of relatively modest means into an enclave for the wealthy. One consequence of this transformation will be that...
- Lower - Stone Harbor: While you may be tired of Hunters laptop, many others are not, and there is much, much more to come. Why would anyone look at Don Jr’s laptop? Was he the one apparently taking money...
- Townbank - I suggest taking a long hard look at the picture of the Florida Police officer laying on the ground after being exposed to just a tiny amount of fentanyl during a recent traffic stop. Fortunately she...