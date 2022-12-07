fishing line. 1 .jpg

Dominic and two Black Friday tog, courtesy of the Miss Avalon.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Hey, welcome to December as the calendar has rolled over again. The weather may be cooling down, but the fishing is still rolling along. Blackfish are the main attractions at the moment but sea bass and even a few triggerfish are being caught. We are also waiting on, and hoping for, the arrival of the large body of striped bass that has been providing great action for anglers on the beaches north of us. Some early fish have been caught but I’ve heard that most are over the 38-inch maximum length and are therefore returned to the water.

fishing line. 3.jpg

Christian Maldonado with his limit of tog, plus one sea bass, courtesy of the Starfish.
fishing line. 2.jpg

Vinnie Sallustio and his pool-winning tog, courtesy of the Sea Star III.
fishing line. 4.jpg

A nice striped bass for Captain Skip, courtesy of Stalker Fishing Charters.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.