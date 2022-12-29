fishing. 2.jpg

A happy group of anglers and their catch, courtesy of the Miss Avalon.

As with last week, let me start with a greeting to everyone. Since the new year will arrive, and the calendar will change years between columns, this is the perfect opportunity to wish everyone a happy, healthy, and prosperous new year.

A nice blackfish for this angler, courtesy of the Starlight Fleet.
A nice keeper for this angler, courtesy of the Cape May Lady.
Two nice keepers for this angler, courtesy of the Starfish.
A nice blackfish for this angler, courtesy of the Miss Avalon.

