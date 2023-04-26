Photo 1.jpg

Ken Raines with his 30-inch, 20.18-pound blackfish.

 Courtesy Peace Token Bait and Tackle

Well, the fishing is starting to pick up as the weather conditions improve. Not much of a surprise there and, well, the better weather is welcomed after the string of nasty weekends we have endured.

Photo 2.jpg

Jarren Howard with a 4.9-pound pool-winning blackfish.
Photo 3.jpg

Heather and her 36-inch, 19-pound striper.
Photo 4.jpg

Dom with a nice weakfish.

