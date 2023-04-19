The wait for some steady fishing seems to be ending. Easter weekend provided an opportunity that some anglers were able to utilize to their benefit. The opportunities, and warming temperatures, after the holiday only served to get the fishing community pumped up for more days on the water.
I’ll also add some southern flair to this report after heading to the Outer Banks, North Carolina, recently. Let’s check out what occurred.
Word of the first nice striper arrived as an angler named Brandan took the honors. He walked into Boulevard Bait and Tackle where proprietor Cameron was more than happy to register a 30-inch, 10.3-pound specimen that was caught at a local inlet. Hopefully, this is the impetus that results in a nice spring run along our local beaches and inlets.
Another area that has been hot lately is an area that many of us know as the “weakfish capital of the world.” Many striped bass didn’t receive that news and have been showing up in Fortescue, Cumberland County.
Some big stripers were dragged up on the beach, with the largest being the 55-inch fish caught by Doug Taylor of Millville. Eric Adams scored two fish that had to go back for another day, with those being 47.5 and 44-inch fish.
Angelo DeCasero (38.5 inches), Tommy Cox (40), Nathan Cannon (42), Elmer Tate (38), Stephanie Brunarski (38.5), and Carson Thompson (39) all caught “overs” (stripers 38 inches or longer) that were returned to the bay.
Thompson, Cox and DeCasero from the list above, caught keepers, along with Colton Cannon, Jim Wydra, Sara Byers (two in a week), and Ryan Glenn, who all left the beach with keepers. Many other anglers also went home happy.
Sea Isle Bait and Tackle reported keeper stripers for Tim, Cloe, and Asa, who enjoyed an evening of fishing. Those keepers were 31.5, 30 and 29 inches.
Another keeper was caught by a lady angler named Heather and was reported by her husband, Mark.
Finally, the surf showed some life as Matt sent in word of a “short” (under 28 inches) that was measured, photographed, and released.
The Miss Avalon started their blackfishing season recently. Their opening trip was on Good Friday and there were some nice keepers, with the largest being a 4.5-pound fish. The high hook of the day took home three keepers.
The first trip after Easter was described as a “slow day,” but only for keepers. Plenty of short tog were caught, which kept everyone busy. An angler named Chris had two keepers for the day and went away with dinner.
Don’t forget to call Capt. Chuck, from the Sea Star III, so you can make your reservations for his Prime Time Drum Fishing trips. Reservations cannot be made online, so give him a call at 609-884-3421.
The Starlight Fleet is fishing for blackfish. Capt. Paul reported keepers all around the boat. Action was provided by plenty of shorts, but limits went to Joe Lee and Mike Youcis, whose four fish included the pool winner of 6 pounds.
As I’ve done in the past, I recently took my report on the road. I headed south to the Outer Banks. I stopped at a couple of shops and a fishing pier and found out, from all three, that some good action was occurring right before we arrived.
We got there just in time for a three-day nor’easter. So much for getting the line wet, but it was still good to stop by the shops and talk fishing.
Hopefully, if you’re heading that way, you can enjoy some good fishing and stop in these shops and tell them you read about them here.
Starting in Duck, I stopped by Bob’s Bait and Tackle. Like last year, I spoke with John, who was very receptive upon my return. He mentioned that Red Drum were all around. As of the day before our arrival, they were starting to be caught in the Currituck Sound, right off the walkway that runs near the shops in Duck and along the Sound, about 100 feet away from the store. That’s pretty convenient.
Speckled Trout and Red Drum were also being caught from the Route 64 Causeway and the pier under the Washington Baum Bridge, which crosses Roanoke Sound and is also on the causeway. Mullet chucks are the best bait right now and throwing rubber on small jig-heads also works.
Red Drum and sharks are also starting to be caught at Hatteras Point if you want to take a drive farther south along Route 12.
Back closer to the shop, the surf is starting to give up some puppy drum, Whiting, and Puffers, or our Blowfish.
Bob’s also runs charters for half-day and full-day trips that target inshore species out at the local shoals, where Cobia should start to arrive during the first or second week of May, and Gulf stream trips for tuna.
Down in Nags Head, North Carolina, I stopped at the Nags Head Fishing Pier and spoke to Jeff. The pier looked inviting, but the weather wasn’t favorable.
Regardless, Jeff reported that Puffers and Sea Mullet (our Kingfish) were being caught before the storm. Some Red Drum had started to show up and a few Specs were being picked. As the weather improves, and the water warms, the action should really increase.
The pier opens at 5 a.m. and, as conditions allow, is open until midnight. Fifteen dollars gets you an all-day pass, kids pay less, and if you need a pole, you can rent one for a fee.
Finally, I stopped at Oceans East Bait and Tackle, which is located along
Route 64 at the eastern end of the causeway. I spoke to Jimmy, the owner, and was also helped by Shawn.
Jimmy mentioned that Red Drum and Specs were being caught right down the causeway. As the storm cleared, and the week progressed, he expected the action to increase. The local Sounds were also seeing a good amount of action.
The local surf was giving up Red Drum, Specs, puppy drum, Blow Toads and Sea Mullet. As of this writing, there were no Black Drum being caught anywhere yet.
If you can get to the local creeks and sod banks in the back waters, such as behind Bodie Light, you could also pick up some reds or specs. I stopped there during a break in the bands of rain, and five guys were fishing, regardless of the weather, but the fish seemed to have lockjaw that afternoon. One angler I spoke to said that his friend had caught four Specs from this area the previous day.
If you head offshore, the Yellowfin tuna action has had some “great catches” recently. There have also been a few “big” blue fins and Wahoo picked up.
Down in Hatteras, North Carolina, in addition to the red drum and speckled trout, some blues are starting to show up. There have been some early reports of Sheepshead also in the Hatteras area. Find some structure, drop your bait down and hold on.
I’d like to thank John, Jeff, Jimmy and Shawn for taking a little time out of their day to report on what is happening in their area and for letting me pick their brains. Thanks, guys.
Remember, if you plan on fishing in North Carolina, you will need to purchase a license. It costs $11 and is good for 10 days. If you’re fishing on a pier, or on a for-hire boat, no license is needed.
Next week, I’ll report on another place that you may want to try fishing from if you decide to head south.
Well, fishing is picking up, up and down the East Coast. And you can be happy knowing that the weather here is nicer than down south. Hopefully, the fish realize that and start biting in earnest. Good luck if you get out, take care, and I’ll see you around.
Submit fishing news and photos to mrobbins@cmcherald.com.