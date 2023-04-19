NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

The wait for some steady fishing seems to be ending. Easter weekend provided an opportunity that some anglers were able to utilize to their benefit. The opportunities, and warming temperatures, after the holiday only served to get the fishing community pumped up for more days on the water.

