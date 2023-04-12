Pop! Pop! Pop! No, that's not the sound of popcorn popping. Instead, it’s the sound of the dreams of many anglers and captains being popped. The plans of many had to be altered due to the early spring storm.
It was a slow week, but if you were behind in your preparations for early spring fishing, you received a reprieve. Hopefully, you used your gift wisely.
Don’t forget that stripers are around and drumfish will be arriving momentarily. And then it’s sea bass, followed by flounder.
Now, all we need is some breaks from the weather, folks. Let’s check out what’s coming up.
As rain and wind arrived late Friday, and stayed through the weekend, the result was the cancellation of many fishing trips. These trips, planned well in advance for the opening weekend of the season, were targeting blackfish.
The spring season for these fish runs for the month of April, starting as the calendar turns at the start of the month, and runs through the final day of the month.
Any lost time in this period really hurts since these fish won’t be available after April until Aug. 1. At that point, you can only keep one fish through Nov. 15. The bag limit increases to five fish from Nov. 16 through the end of the year. Let’s hope the weather clears quickly and the remainder of the month remains fishable.
Many charter boats, as well as open boats, are not only ready for blackfish, but they are also looking ahead and accepting charters for drum fish, sea bass, flounder, tuna, and other offshore species. You may be sitting at home due to the weather, but you can use that time wisely by planning your trips for later in the season. Don’t waste the time.
While we're speaking of boats, let’s mention a few more that are prepared to hit the high seas. A couple of six-pack boats mentioned here throughout the year are the Fishin’ Fever with Capt. Tom and the Full Ahead with Capt. Bob, who is easing into season 18. Both of these boats are gassed up and ready to go.
A couple of open boats that can be added to the list are the Starfish, which recently received a fresh coat of paint and is ready to roll, and the Miss Chris, which is finishing up its final touch-ups.
Local tackle shops are opening up, or have already opened, and are full of bait, rods, and reels, and all forms of fishing-related items you could want. Stop in and let the proprietors know you are ready, as are they, for another good season.
Under the heading that it’s never too early to know something, let me drop some knowledge on you. You can plan ahead, and, if you like flounder tournaments, you can take advantage of this early notice.
Grassy Sound Marina will hold its 17th Annual Flounder Tournament June 24. There will be boat and kayak divisions, but, unfortunately, since the pier is closed indefinitely, there will be no pier division. There will be a Captains meeting on Friday night. More information will follow as it becomes available.
Another tournament for you to prepare for is the 19th Annual Middle Township Drum Fish Tournament. The Mayor’s Cup will be contested May 19, 20, and 21. There will be a Captains meeting May 18. The final weigh-in will occur between 10 a.m. and noon at Jim’s Bait and Tackle.
For additional information, please contact Nancy McDevitt, special events coordinator, Middle Township, at 609-465-8743.
Much closer on the calendar is the Landisville Gunning Club's 17th Annual White Perch Fishing Tournament. It is scheduled for April 22. The tournament kicks off with a 6 a.m. start anywhere in New Jersey. Just be sure to get to the Gun Club by 2 p.m. sharp for the weigh-in. You can sign up, or get more information, at njwhiteperch.com or at the Landisville Gun Club’s website.
Well, the weather put a damper on the opening of blackfish season. We can, and will, wait for more favorable conditions, and besides, what choice do we have. Take care, fish as soon as you can, and I’ll see you around.
Send fishing news and photos to mrobbins@cmcherald.com.