A friend and I meet every Monday to pray. Recently, she brought up a question about a teaching that she had heard. She attends a church with very sound biblical preaching, but this new thought was introduced in a small group, not from the pulpit.
After hearing this new teaching, she inquired of the leader what resource was being used for the class preparation and then she bought the book. After reviewing the book, there was clarity on why the teaching sounded strange because the book was using human thought rather than Bible truth.
So how do we know when a teaching is not based on the Scriptures?
First, we are suspect when something said is totally different from anything we have been taught previously. We then look in the Bible as we are told in Acts, “Now these were more noble-minded than those in Thessalonica, for they received the word with great eagerness, examining the Scriptures daily to see whether these things were so.”
We search the Scriptures and if we find nothing that backs up this new teaching, then the teaching is doubtful and should be run by our pastors for clarification.
This is not the first time either of us has run into this situation. Over the years, we have questioned other teachings by laypeople and even pastors and they have either been explained using other Scriptures for proof or have been discounted as human reasoning.
What appears to be happening is that volunteer teachers or lay leaders who are not well versed in the Scriptures are using outside materials that may contain more human opinion and less biblical commentary.
I do not think this misleading is done intentionally. These teachers who do not know the full body of the Scriptures have chosen to use other sources than the Bible as a shortcut. The danger, of course, is that if wrong teaching occurs, the students end up with a misinterpretation or wrong interpretation of God’s word and it follows that then the application of Scripture in their lives will be wrong.
Poor teaching isn’t exactly a new problem, as I can tell you that I personally was asked to lead a small group study way before I was well versed in the Bible. Because I lacked the biblical knowledge needed, I am sure I did not lift up the word as it could have been with a more knowledgeable teacher.
I can only assume that the pastor did not know me well enough to realize that I should not be leading others in the word. Looking back, I now admit that I was too dumb to know better myself. My prayer is that no one was led astray by my words, but that God spoke through and around and in spite of me so that His voice was heard.
We should not let this thought of wrong teaching cause us to stop listening and learning. There are very many good teachers and preachers in our area who are passing onto us good, strong biblical doctrine.
We should make sure we find a Bible teaching church and sit and absorb God’s truth. With knowledge and prayer, we then can be discerning of teachings, so we know truth when we hear it.
It is our job to know what we are being taught is truth and we can know that by opening our Bibles and getting to know God’s word well enough to be quickened when we hear a false or misleading teaching, to call it out, and to seek to correct it. And that is exactly what my friend is to do. She is to bring to the attention of the teacher her questions and ask for biblical backup that supports the teaching. If Scripture cannot be supplied, she should not accept the new information as true.
God has given us this marvelous book of His heart to allow us to know Him better. The truth of His word is important in our lives and in our witness as Christians.
If we do not know the word of the Lord, we will not be able to answer those hard questions that are asked as we speak to our friends about Jesus.
The words of God lead us, comfort us, teach us, and reveal the salvation of our souls. We do not want to miss the joy and wonder in God’s words. These words are sweet truth to our broken world.
In our weekly prayers, my friend and I make a point to lift up our local preachers, teachers, and elders for wisdom and understanding of God’s word.
They have big jobs to do and with God’s direction, they will be given good teachers, well versed in the Scriptures, to assist them and to lift some of the burden from their shoulders.
