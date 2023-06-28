Amy Patsch

Amy Patsch

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

A friend and I meet every Monday to pray. Recently, she brought up a question about a teaching that she had heard. She attends a church with very sound biblical preaching, but this new thought was introduced in a small group, not from the pulpit. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.