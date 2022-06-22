It is that time of year again when we start sharing the treasure of Cape May County with our guests and visitors. Some visitors we know personally and some we do not, but, even if for a short while, they are all our neighbors.
If we find delight in living in this haven, we surely must find happiness in sharing the beauty of the county with our friends and family. They, in turn, share their newfound joy with their friends and family, and on, and on, and on. We cannot possibly keep this gem a secret because it is a lovely place to live and work.
Even as I enjoy sharing Ocean City with the visitors, I find that I must close my street-side windows because the cars whizzing by non-stop are loud. I turn on the air-conditioning at night when I might rather have the windows open because I don’t want to be awakened by young people just starting their night out with loud whoops of joy or shouting across to each other as they ride their bikes to the boardwalk. I don’t grocery shop on the weekends, either.
I give up a little so our visitors can enjoy their summer.
In return, I live all year in a city with a vibrant downtown, great police and fire protection, multiple grocery stores close by and, to top that, my taxes are reasonable.
God has graciously made the Earth with such beauty that we cannot call it our own. He allows me to live in Cape May County and I absolutely love sharing it with others.
This past week, my sister, Jan, and a friend came to visit on a side trip from a wedding shower in New York. Of course, they wanted to see Ocean City, Cape May, and all the islands in between.
They stayed at the Flanders, in Ocean City, and walked the boardwalk both morning and evening. We took in the MansionsByThe Sea Trolley Tour, walked Washington Street Mall, visited Congress Hall, ate on the deck at the Lobster House, and then drove slowly up Ocean Drive.
We stopped and shopped in Stone Harbor, were impressed by the mansions in Avalon, and they oohed and aahed at the beautiful views where the ocean and bay meet, as we drove across each of the bridges connecting the islands.
We had a great time. I love sharing what wonderful things God has blessed us with, including our sun-filled outdoors. Knowing I have such joy in entertaining visitors helps me to understand or at least mentally accommodate the other tourists that come to visit.
I know what it is like visiting an area I enjoy for the first or even the fifth time and the excitement of it all. I give grace where it is needed and pray that I will show God’s love to everyone I come into contact with this summer.
Of course, it is all easier said than done. I know because I followed a slow car with out-of-state plates today. I was going on a short errand, which became longer, not only caused by the sightseeing couple but by the various construction projects around town. What might have been a seven-minute drive took an extra minute or two. I thought to myself, is two minutes worth getting frustrated over? Most definitely not.
I have driven in unknown territory myself, attempting to get my bearings and have slowed up traffic and I am always grateful that the locals are patient. It soothes me to consider that the money the tourists bring to this area also helps in the accounting of the sand replenishment we receive when our beaches have been taken out to sea.
I pray that our houses of worship are open and ready to receive our guests, as we move into the busy months. God doesn’t stay back home when we’re on vacation. He is with us everywhere and we should invite and welcome our temporary residents to come and celebrate Jesus with us.
And, as I mentioned in the past, if you have children and grandchildren visiting, you might want to check with your local church to see if vacation bible school (VBS) is running the week they are visiting.
There is just no better place to have fun and learn about God than VBS. I still have wonderful memories of those days from my youth.
The FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) sports camp for youngsters is coming up next month and that sounds like a week of fun and fellowship.
As Jesus told us, the two greatest commandments are: Love the Lord with all our heart, mind and strength, and love our neighbor as ourselves.
The tourists and visitors, indeed, are our neighbors so let us put on a welcoming smile and take a big breath right now before the full-blown season begins. We can set our minds on the things of God and be gracious hosts, even if we encounter the occasional impolite guest in our midst. I’ll pray for all of us to have God’s gracious patience and you can pray for me, too!
ED. NOTE: Amy Patsch writes from Ocean City. Email her at writerGoodGod@gmail.com.