NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Cape Issues Logo - USE THIS ONE
Barbara Murphy-Leary.jpg

Barbara Murphy-Leary with Cape Issues

Are you frustrated with the lack of government communication, transparency, and accountability? You should be.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.